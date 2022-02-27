Dutch striker Memphis Depay might leave Barcelona after only one season at the club. The 28-year-old is expected to return to PSV Eindhoven this summer, according to reports.

PSV Eindhoven are interested in bringing Memphis Depay back to the Dutch Eredivisie, after the unsuccessful half of the season at Barcelona, Dutch media have claimed.

The 28-year-old Netherlands international is unhappy with his position at the Camp Nou, following the arrival of Xavi Hernandez on the bench, and the signings of Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. As a result, he is expected to request a transfer away this summer.

The Dutchman has a lot of problems with injuries this season, missing a total of 68 days and 14 games for Barcelona in all competitions. He has netted 8 goals in 16 games this season in La Liga, but the Blaugrana are considering selling him in the summer transfer window.

Memphis to go back where it started?

Depay started his career at PSV, before making a record move to Manchester United, where he failed to leave a mark. Eventually, he got his career back on track in Lyon, France, before leaving for Barcelona last summer as a free agent.

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already established himself as the main star of the Catalans' attack, and Memphis has started reconsidering his options. In addition, earlier reports had linked him to a move to Serie A giants trio, Milan, Inter, and Juventus.