Pumas UNAM will host Club America for Matchday 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Neither of these teams are having their best season, and they will try to return to winning ways in this match. Here, check out the date and time for this encounter. If you’re located in the United States, you can watch it on fuboTV (free-trial).

The home side is coming to this match after drawing without goals against Atlas last time out. Pumas UNAM are in the sixth place of the table with 10 points. After two consecutive defeats, the team was able to recover with a victory against Leon.

Meanwhile, Club America are struggling in the league. The team have lost four of their last six matches, having only one victory and one draw. Santiago Solari’s men need a win to try to climb positions in the standings, as they currently are in 16th place.

Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Date

Pumas UNAM and Club America will meet each other on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. In their last match, which took place in November for the Apertura Quarter-Finals, Pumas UNAM won 3-1.

Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Pumas UNAM vs Club America

The match between Pumas UNAM and Club America for Matchday 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura to be played Saturday, February 26, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.