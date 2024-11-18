Ravens News: QB Lamar Jackson makes major admission after tough loss to Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, suffered a decisive defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their star QB was very clear about his team's shortcomings during the game.

The Baltimore Ravens‘ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers is no ordinary defeat, and Lamar Jackson knows it. It’s not just another setback in his current record, but a loss to a bitter divisional rival. The talented QB acknowledged the areas where his team fell short, preventing them from securing the win.

The loss was close, yes. With a final score of 18-16, Mike Tomlin’s squad managed to come out on top in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season for both teams. And the fact that the final margin was just two points only amplifies the frustration for the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson knows they let a golden opportunity slip to establish themselves as serious title contenders. After the game, he shared his thoughts with the media on how the matchup unfolded.

“I believe we had a lot of slow starts, if anything, a lot of penalties [and] three turnovers,” Jackson stated postgame. “Stuff like that, we can’t have in these types of games. This environment, knowing it’s a division game that’s still a Raven rivalry. It’s the one who has more possessions of the ball and keeping it safe, and we didn’t do a good job of that.”

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the first quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

With this loss, John Harbaugh‘s squad now stands at a 7-4 record, but they still keep their playoff hopes alive. In Week 12, Jackson and company will head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in the next edition of Monday Night Football.

Jackson knows how tough it is to face the Steelers

The rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers is nothing new. In fact, fans consider it a classic—the game to win each year. On top of that, Mike Tomlin has an 8-1 record in the last nine matchups against Baltimore. Regarding this, Lamar Jackson made his feelings clear.

“If anything, we’re just too hyped at the beginning. Because I believe when we settle down, we start making things happen,” the QB stated. “In this type of game, it’s a momentum game, it was swinging for both teams. And those guys had the best swing at the end.“

Finally, he expressed his frustration for not being able to secure the win: “I was hot about that. Our defense played great today. They held a great team, great offense to 18 points, and we just scored 16 points. We had been putting up all of these points all of this year – it’s annoying.“

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens is hit by Nick Herbig #51 of the Pittsburgh Steelers as he attempts a pass in the second quarter of a game at Acrisure Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Justin Tucker remains confident despite his struggles

The Baltimore Ravens boast one of the best kickers in the league, yet lately, Justin Tucker has not been performing at his usual level. The talented kicker missed two crucial field goals against the Steelers, but he remains confident in his abilities.

“Part of the challenge that every player, every coach, every team faces, is remaining confident,” Tucker stated to the press. “The way that I know we remain confident, which I’m still confident that I’m going to go out there and nail every single kick, part of the reason we stay confident is by continuing to work and trust the process. And I know I might sound like a broken record, but it’s a part of what brings us success, is trusting the process and taking one kick at a time.”

What’s next for the Baltimore Ravens?

vs Los Angeles Chargers, November 25th

vs Philadelphia Eagles, December 1st

vs New York Giants, December 15th

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, December 21st

vs Houston Texans, December 25th

