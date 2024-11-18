Lakers News: Anthony Davis gets real about JJ Redick's decision of benching D'Angelo Russell

The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around following a rough road trip, and one major factor in their resurgence has been head coach JJ Redick’s willingness to make bold adjustments. Redick shook up the starting lineup, moving D’Angelo Russell to the bench in favor of Cam Reddish. Recently Anthony Davis opened up about coach coach’s decision.

The move paid immediate dividends, helping the Lakers to a four-game winning streak since the change. After the Lakers’ win over the San Antonio Spurs, Davis was asked about the team’s success following the lineup shift. The Lakers star praised both Russell and his teammates for adapting seamlessly to the change.

“It’s about everyone trusting the process, accepting their roles,” Davis told reporters. “You know, D’Lo didn’t have any fight-back. He’s still coming out, producing, so, obviously very professional of him.”

“Professional of Cam (Reddish), but it just speaks volumes of our unit, how we’re together and no one cares about… if they’re starting or finishing a game,” he continued. “It’s like, whatever, as long as we get the win.”

D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles as he is guarded by Reggie Jackson #00 of the Philadelphia 76ers. Harry How/Getty Images

JJ Redick praises Russell and Reddish’s adjustments

Coach JJ Redick also commended both Russell and Reddish for their professionalism and contributions since the change. “I felt both those guys starred in the roles they had tonight, ” Redick said after the Lakers’ win against the 76ers.

“Cam took one shot in 27 minutes but had a huge impact on the game,” he continued. “Defensively, Paul George never got going at any point. In the first half, we had three smash screen assists from set plays, and I think Cam had two of them. That’s sacrifice, and it’s unselfishness.”

As for Russell, Redick was equally complimentary. “For D’Lo, I think he starred in that role as well,” Redick continued. “Big-time energy boost off the bench and a really efficient night for him. He just played really good basketball, but across the board, it was a team win for our group.”

LeBron James weighs in on Redick’s decision

LeBron James also shared his thoughts on the shift, acknowledging the sacrifices made by both Russell and Reddish to make the new rotation work. “What allowed it to work was the sacrifices that D’Lo and Cam have continued to make, and obviously the biggest sacrifice is D’Lo going to the bench,” James said.

“It’s no secret that our bench has been struggling to find ways to score, and the best way to change that is to put a scorer on the bench,” James continued. “D’Lo came in and gave us a big-time push off the bench, and Cam did a good job of trying to make it tough on PG all night, so it was a complement that worked on both sides, offensively and defensively for our ball club.”