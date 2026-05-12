What happens if Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr win, tie or lose vs Al Hilal today in 2025-26 Saudi Pro League?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr face Al Hilal in a high-stakes Matchday 33 clash in the Saudi Pro League, with the league title hanging in the balance.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of capturing his first official trophy with Al Nassr since arriving in Saudi Arabia. To secure the silverware, his side must navigate a high-stakes Matchday 33 showdown against second-place Al Hilal in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League.

Following a dominant campaign, Al Nassr enter the final stretch of the season as the sole leader with 82 points. With only two games remaining on their schedule, Ronaldo’s side holds a five-point cushion over Al Hilal. However, the challengers hold a crucial game in hand, making today’s result the ultimate factor in the title race.

The math is simple: a victory today would see Al Nassr crowned champions before the season even concludes. Conversely, a defeat would open the door for Al Hilal to close the gap, potentially overtaking them to snatch the title in the final days of the campaign. Make sure to check the lineups and how to watch the game to ensure you don’t miss a single moment of this crucial matchup!

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What happens if Al Nassr win vs Al Hilal?

If Al Nassr defeat Al Hilal today, the title race is over. They would be crowned Saudi Pro League champions with one matchday to spare, as Al Nassr would reach 85 points, making it impossible for Al Hilal—with 77 points and two games in hand—to catch them. This would mark Cristiano Ronaldo’s first official title in Saudi Arabia, rendering their final match against Damac a victory lap.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates an Al Nassr’s win. (Getty Images)

What happens if Al Nassr and Al Hilal tie?

If the match ends in a draw, Al Nassr will head into the final matchday against Damac with 83 points and the title still on the line, as Al Hilal would stay in second place with 78 points. A victory in that season finale would guarantee Ronaldo his first official trophy with the club.

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However, if they were to draw their final match as well, the door would swing wide open for Al Hilal. Should Al Hilal win their two remaining games, they would finish level on points with Al Nassr but would claim the Saudi Pro League title based on the head-to-head tiebreaker across the season series.

What happens if Al Nassr lose to Al Hilal?

A defeat would be the absolute worst-case scenario for Al Nassr, as the title race would no longer be in their hands. A loss would see Al Nassr stay with 82 points as Al Hilal would narrow the gap to just two points with a game in hand.

Should they win their final two matches, they would leapfrog Ronaldo and company to steal the title, regardless of Al Nassr’s result in their season finale against Damac.

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The top of the Saudi Pro League table ahead of Al Nassr vs Al Hilal