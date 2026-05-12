Iker Casillas explains why he doesn’t want Jose Mourinho back at Real Madrid

Soccer legend Iker Casillas explained why he doesn’t want Jose Mourinho back at Real Madrid, offering a candid view on the club’s situation and its future direction.

Former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas has made his position clear regarding a potential return of Jose Mourinho to the club, stating that while he holds no personal issue with the Portuguese manager, he doesn’t believe he should return to the Santiago Bernabeu amid Florentino Perez calling new elections at Real Madrid.

On X, Casillas wrote: “I have no problem with Mourinho. I think he is a great professional. I don’t want him at Real Madrid. I believe other coaches would be better suited to manage the club of my life. Personal opinion. Nothing more.”

The comments come during a difficult season for Real Madrid, who sit on 77 points, while Barcelona lead the table with 91 points heading into the final matchday. In the last Clasico, played on Sunday, Madrid lost 2-0 to Barcelona, a result that effectively secured the league title for the Catalan side.

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Real Madrid’s difficult season and managerial instability

Real Madrid’s campaign has ended without major trophies, marking a disappointing season by the club’s standards. The team experienced managerial changes, including the departure of Xabi Alonso after the Spanish Super Cup loss to Barcelona and the arrival of Alvaro Arbeloa, but the adjustments were not enough to achieve success across domestic and European competitions.

Manager Jose Mourihno gives instructions from the side lines. Phil Cole/Getty Images

The lack of silverware has intensified scrutiny over squad planning, tactical stability, and long-term sporting decisions, especially as Barcelona claimed the league title with consistency throughout the season.

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Mourinho links and official stance from club leadership

Speculation about a possible Mourinho return has circulated, but Real Madrid leadership has avoided confirming any discussions regarding the matter. Perez stated: “I am not here today to comment on this,” via Fabrizio Romano on X.

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He also added: “Mourinho? We’re not talking about that right now. We’re talking about keeping control of Real Madrid, us, the socios. Not journalists.” according to Madrid Zone on X. These remarks indicate that no official movement has been confirmed regarding a managerial change involving Mourinho at this stage.