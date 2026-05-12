Predicted lineups for Al Nassr vs Al Hilal with Cristiano Ronaldo set to face Karim Benzema

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal meet in a decisive Saudi Pro League clash on Matchday 33, with predicted lineups showcasing both clubs’ star power.

The Saudi Pro League title race could be decided this weekend as Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr prepare for a massive showdown against Karim Benzema and Al Hilal on Matchday 33 in Riyadh.

Ronaldo enters the match after recently scoring his 100th league goal for Al Nassr, continuing another impressive season for the Portuguese star. The highly anticipated clash is expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide as both clubs battle in one of the most dramatic title races in recent Saudi Pro League history.

Heading into the weekend, Al Nassr leads the standings with 82 points from 32 matches, while Al Hilal sits second with 77 points from 31 games and still owns a game in hand. A victory for Jorge Jesus’ side would move Al Nassr to 85 points and officially secure the Saudi Pro League title with one match remaining.

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Predicted Al Nassr lineup vs Al Hilal

Al Nassr is expected to rely on its experienced attacking core once again, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line alongside Joao Felix, who recently delivered a hat trick in the club’s 4-2 victory over Al Shabab.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr pictured prior to the Saudi Pro League match. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Predicted Al Nassr XI: Bento Krepski; Nawaf Boushal, Aymeric Laporte, Ali Al-Amri, Sultan Al-Ghannam; Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sadio Mane; Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Al Nassr has been dominant throughout the campaign, winning 27 matches while scoring 86 goals and conceding only 26. The club knows a victory would officially crown them champions.

Predicted Al Hilal lineup vs Al Nassr

Al Hilal understands that anything less than a win would likely end its title hopes, adding even more pressure to one of the biggest matches of the Saudi soccer season.

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Predicted Al Hilal XI: Yassine Bounou; Theo Hernandez, Ruben Neves, Yusuf Akçiçek, Hamad Al-Yami; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Kanno; Salem Al-Dawsari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom; Karim Benzema.