The Wild Card is a wrap and the Liga MX playoffs continue their course this week. Pumas UNAM and Club America clash on Wednesday, November 24, in the first leg of the 2021 Torneo Apertura quarterfinals. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).
The hosts have made it to this stage of the postseason against all odds following a sour regular season campaign. Now, Andres Lillini's boys will try to get a result to head into the return game at Estadio Azteca in high spirits.
But it won't be easy for them, given that they'll face the first-seeded team. Las Aguilas were unstoppable in the regular season, having made it to the playoffs by finishing atop the standings. However, Santiago Solari's men now have to step up in the final stretch of the tournament.
Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Match Information
Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Time: 8 PM (ET)
Location: Estadio Olimpico Universitario
Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Time by State in the US
ET: 8 PM
CT: 7 PM
MT: 6 PM
PT: 5 PM
Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Storylines
Pumas UNAM have advanced to the quarterfinals by knocking out Toluca in the Wild Card round. Andres Lillini's team has struggled to secure a place in the postseason, yet it will face the opportunity of beating the title favorites.
Club America look like the strongest contender for the Liga MX trophy after an amazing regular season performance. However, Solari's boys have failed to win in their last two games, losing to Cruz Azul and finishing level with Monterrey.
How to watch or live stream Pumas UNAM vs Club America in the US
The Liga MX playoff game between Pumas UNAM and Club America will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.
Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Predictions and Odds
Oddsmakers in the US have revealed their predictions for this game. Unsurprisingly, FanDuel sees Club America as favorites with +125 odds, while Pumas UNAM have +220, and a tie would result in a +210 payout.
|FanDuel
|Pumas UNAM
|+220
|Tie
|+210
|Club America
|+125
* Odds via FanDuel.