Pumas UNAM will host Cruz Azul to play the Matchday 17 of the 2021 Apertura Liga MX. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts are coming from a 3-0 loss to Santos Laguna in their last league match and they are currently in the 15th place of the standings with 18 points. It’s their second match without a win in a row as they drew with Pachuca two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul also lost their last match in the Liga MX, failing 0-1 to Club Leon last time out. The defending champions have had a difficult campaign so far, and they’re currently in the ninth place of the standings with 23 points so far.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Olimpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul have faced each other 57 times, with Cruz Azul having claimed 27 triumphs. Meanwhile, Pumas have won 13 and they have drawn on 17 occasions. Their last match took place in March with Cruz Azul winning 0-1 with a Jonathan Rodríguez’s goal from the penalty spot.

How to watch or live stream Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul in the US

The match between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul for Matchday 17 of 2021 Liga MX Apertura to be played on Sunday, November 7, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Cruz Azul are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of +125, while Pumas UNAM have odds of +230. A tie would end up in a +200 payout.

FanDuel Pumas UNAM +230 Tie +200 Cruz Azul +125

*Odds by FanDuel