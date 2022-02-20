Pumas UNAM will face Deportivo Saprissa for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 second. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Pumas UNAM and Deportivo Saprissa will face each other at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The first leg game was one of the most interesting in this round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League. Deportivo Saprissa's 2-2 draw at home left a bittersweet taste: on the one hand, it was important to get a win, but considering that Pumas were clear favorites in this series, this tie might not have been so bad.

On the local side, it can be said that they were surprised by Deportivo Saprissa. They were wide favorites to win the two games of this round of 16, however the 2-2 tie as visitors will allow them to define this series at home, with which Pumas UNAM continue to be the favorites, although they should not be overconfident since Saprissa showed that they can give them a surprise.

Pumas UNAM vs Deportivo Saprissa: Date

This game corresponding to the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16 between Pumas UNAM and Deportivo Saprissa that will take place at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario will be played on Wednesday, February 23 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs Deportivo Saprissa: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Pumas UNAM vs Deportivo Saprissa

Pumas UNAM and Deportivo Saprissa will play this game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16 this Wednesday, February 23 at 10:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.

