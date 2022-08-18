Liga MX continues its frenetic activity as it celebrates its 10th matchday with Dani Alves' Pumas UNAM taking on Santos Laguna. In this story, find out how, when and where to watch the match from the United States.

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream this 2022 Liga MX match

Mexican soccer continues with the fast pace of its Apertura 2022 Tournament in order to release players for Qatar 2022 as soon as possible. Pumas UNAM takes on Santos Laguna on matchday 10. If you are in the United States, find out how to watch this Liga MX game in this story.

Despite the boost in morale that his arrival to Liga MX represented, Pumas UNAM have not been able to show a notable evolution in their game with Brazilian Dani Alves on the field. This is a pending debt they owe to their fans, both the team and the former Barcelona player in particular.

On the other side of the pitch, it is difficult not to consider Santos Laguna as the best rival for Pumas to win again at home. The Torreón-based team is the worst away team in the entire Apertura 2022 Liga MX Tournament with zero points obtained in that context.

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna: Date

In their last home game, Pumas UNAM, with Dani Alves on the field, suffered a painful defeat at the hands of fierce rivals America. Santos will look to repeat what the Águilas did when they visit the Felinos on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Olímpico Universitario Stadium.

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna:

Will Pumas UNAM fans finally be able to enjoy their team's home win in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 after three games without doing so? Or will Santos Laguna finally break their away win drought? Find out by tuning in from the U.S. on Vix+.