Pumas UNAM is eager to break its losing streak when it visits a Santos Laguna team that has not had great results on the road in the Apertura 2022 Liga MX Tournament. Here you have the preview of the match, predictions, odds and how to tune in for the free broadcast in the United States.

Liga MX offers a great soccer match on matchday 10 of the Apertura 2022 Tournament, when Pumas UNAM clashes with Santos Laguna in Mexico City. In this story, we'll reveal how and where to watch the game from the United States, as well as more details such as predictions and odds.

The premise behind Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna is simple: two teams are facing each other, both of whom are desperate to win in the context in which they are facing each other. On the one hand, the Universitarios have five games without a win. Four of them with Dani Alves on the field.

On the other side, Santos Laguna is simply the worst visitor in the entire Apertura 2022. The opposite is the case when they play at home in Torreón. Their position in the Liga MX standings could improve radically if they start winning away from home and against Pumas could be a good start.

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna: Match Information

Date: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Olimpico Universitario Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream US: Vix+

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna: Storylines and Head-to-Head

One thing must be made very clear. If there is a favorite to come away with the victory in this matchday 10 match of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 between Pumas UNAM and Santos Laguna, it is the visitor. Despite being a disaster away from home, their overall form has been far superior to the host team.

In terms of their last 5 meetings, the two most recent meetings have been won by Santos, while the rest of the results have been split between 2 Pumas wins and 1 draw. However, at the Olímpico Universitario, Pumas has beaten Santos in 3 of the 5 most recent meetings, to 1 draw and 1 win for the Torreón team.

How to watch or live stream Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna in the US:

There are elements both to expect a win for Santos Laguna and to predict that Pumas UNAM can get their first win with Dani Alves as the star of their squad. To confirm either of the two aforementioned arguments, tune in to the match this Liga MX match from the United States on Vix+.

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna : Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers are very clear: anything can happen between Pumas UNAM and Santos Laguna. However, the best paying option is both a draw and a win for the visitors, despite what the current Liga MX statistics indicate.