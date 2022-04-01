The tremendous match between two of the most powerful teams of the American continent in Qatar 2022 had immediate consequences as there are plans already made that will have to be modified due to the fact that Argentina and Mexico will face each other in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The results of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw are beginning to have consequences that lead to changes in previously established plans. One of the agents of chaos is the Group C duel between two of the most powerful teams in the American continent: Argentina vs Mexico.

After their first matches on November 22 against Saudi Arabia and Poland, respectively, Argentina and Mexico will meet for the fourth time in a World Cup. A match that could give a definitive direction to their aspirations of transcending in this tournament.

Statistics show that there is a clear favorite between the Albiceleste and El Tri, and that is the South American team. Historically, Mexico has only been able to beat Argentina on one occasion in official matches, during the Copa America 2004. After that, in World Cups, the scales have tipped completely in favor of Lionel Messi's country.

Argentina vs Mexico: the plans ruined due to this Qatar 2022 match

To begin with, the first plan that will no longer be possible due to the clash between the Albiceleste and El Tri in the upcoming FIFA World Cup is one that the great soccer fans of the United States were looking forward to. This is the tune-up match that was apparently closed between these countries in September of this year in American territory.

This match promised to be one of the last FIFA dates before the start of Qatar 2022 and was likely to be played with many of the players who will eventually become World Cup players. This, in addition to the latent rivalry between these countries.

The next modification that had to be made due to Argentina vs Mexico in Qatar 2022 is totally related to the welfare of the tournament. The match marked as the 1 vs 3 of group C was scheduled to take place at the Education City Stadium, which has a capacity of no more than 40 thousand people.

However, a match of the magnitude of Argentina vs Mexico could well exceed 40,000 paying fans. That is why this match, the most interesting and passionate of Group C of Qatar 2022, would be held at the Lusail Stadium, which has twice the capacity, that is, 80 thousand seats.