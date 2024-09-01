Trending topics:
Soccer

Neither Lautaro Martinez nor Julian Alvarez: the Argentine who is already one of the top scorers in Europe

It’s not Lautaro Martinez or Julian Alvarez who have made the biggest impact among Argentine forwards in Europe’s top leagues this season.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina claps hands with Julian Alvarez of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images Lautaro Martinez of Argentina claps hands with Julian Alvarez of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Paraguay

By Gianni Taina

As the 2024/2025 season gets underway in Europe’s top five leagues—Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1—it’s surprising to see that neither of Argentina’s star forwards, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, have made a significant mark on the scoresheet yet.

The start has been less than ideal for both players. Lautaro Martinez, who was Serie A’s top scorer last season with 24 goals, has yet to find the back of the net in Inter Milan’s first three matches. Instead, it’s his teammate Marcus Thuram who has taken the spotlight, leading the team with four goals so far.

On the other hand, Julian Alvarez is still adjusting to life under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid. Despite some promising performances against Girona and Espanyol in LaLiga, the former Manchester City striker has struggled to break through and score his first goal for the club.

Born in Buenos Aires, Retegui has represented Italy since early 2023. His goal tally so far matches that of Raphinha (Barcelona), Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), and Noni Madueke (Chelsea).

Mateo Retegui of Atalanta celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Serie A match between Lecce and Atalanta. Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Mateo Retegui of Atalanta celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Serie A match between Lecce and Atalanta. Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Top ten goal scorers in Europe

Erling Haaland leads the pack across Europe’s top five leagues with seven goals, followed by Mason Greenwood (5), Marcus Thuram (4), Robert Lewandowski (4), Andrej Kramaric (4), and a group of players, including Mateo Retegui, with three goals each: Raphinha, Bradley Barcola, Bryan Mbeumo, and Noni Madueke.

Advertisement
With Lionel Messi absent, Argentina calls up a last-minute star for World Cup qualifiers

see also

With Lionel Messi absent, Argentina calls up a last-minute star for World Cup qualifiers

Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez aim to break their goal drought with Argentina

Martinez and Alvarez have now joined the Argentina national team as they prepare for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. Both players will be looking to rediscover their scoring touch in the Albiceleste jersey, starting with the match at Estadio Monumental on Thursday, September 5, followed by a clash at Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla on Tuesday, September 10.

Alexis Mac Allister discusses Lionel Messi’s chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup

see also

Alexis Mac Allister discusses Lionel Messi’s chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes something clear to Dak Prescott about his future with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes something clear to Dak Prescott about his future with Dallas Cowboys

Texas Longhorns HC Steve Starkisian makes tough assessment on Arch Manning's performance
Sports

Texas Longhorns HC Steve Starkisian makes tough assessment on Arch Manning's performance

NFL News: Brett Veach admits Chiefs are disappointed with a Super Bowl champion
NFL

NFL News: Brett Veach admits Chiefs are disappointed with a Super Bowl champion

Kylian Mbappe scores his first brace with Real Madrid: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe scores his first brace with Real Madrid: How long did it take Cristiano Ronaldo?

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo