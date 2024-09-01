Neither Lautaro Martinez nor Julian Alvarez: the Argentine who is already one of the top scorers in Europe

It’s not Lautaro Martinez or Julian Alvarez who have made the biggest impact among Argentine forwards in Europe’s top leagues this season.

As the 2024/2025 season gets underway in Europe’s top five leagues—Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1—it’s surprising to see that neither of Argentina’s star forwards, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, have made a significant mark on the scoresheet yet.

The start has been less than ideal for both players. Lautaro Martinez, who was Serie A’s top scorer last season with 24 goals, has yet to find the back of the net in Inter Milan’s first three matches. Instead, it’s his teammate Marcus Thuram who has taken the spotlight, leading the team with four goals so far.

On the other hand, Julian Alvarez is still adjusting to life under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid. Despite some promising performances against Girona and Espanyol in LaLiga, the former Manchester City striker has struggled to break through and score his first goal for the club.

Born in Buenos Aires, Retegui has represented Italy since early 2023. His goal tally so far matches that of Raphinha (Barcelona), Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), and Noni Madueke (Chelsea).

Mateo Retegui of Atalanta celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Serie A match between Lecce and Atalanta. Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Top ten goal scorers in Europe

Erling Haaland leads the pack across Europe’s top five leagues with seven goals, followed by Mason Greenwood (5), Marcus Thuram (4), Robert Lewandowski (4), Andrej Kramaric (4), and a group of players, including Mateo Retegui, with three goals each: Raphinha, Bradley Barcola, Bryan Mbeumo, and Noni Madueke.

Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez aim to break their goal drought with Argentina

Martinez and Alvarez have now joined the Argentina national team as they prepare for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. Both players will be looking to rediscover their scoring touch in the Albiceleste jersey, starting with the match at Estadio Monumental on Thursday, September 5, followed by a clash at Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla on Tuesday, September 10.