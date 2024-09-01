US Open 2024: Serena Williams’ funny reaction when trying the ‘Honey Deuce’ for the first time

Serena Williams has returned to the 2024 US Open, but as a fan, and she has been enjoying herself. The six-time champion even recorded herself trying the tournament's famous cocktail. Here's her hilarious verdict on the drink.

Serena Williams is living her best life at the 2024 US Open, and she has TikTok to prove it. The tennis star, six-time champion in New York, has not only been supporting her long-time friend Grigor Dimitrov, but also having new experiences at the tournament as a spectator. One of them? Giving her verdict on the famous Honey Deuce cocktail.

In a video shared on her TikTok account, Williams had the best reaction to trying the iconic US Open drink for the first time. “Ok, so, I’m at the US Open and I’m having the famous Honey Deuce drink. And everyone was like ‘Have you ever had one?’ and I was like ‘No, because I’ve always been playing,’” she said.

After trying the drink, Williams jokingly said “Honey, that’s not deuce. That’s called Honey Ad-In” or “Honey Ace’, let’s rename it cause it’s good.” Can the 23-time Grand Slam champion make the rename happen? We doubt it, but fans loved her reaction.

“A whole new world when you’re not training for comp! live life ma!” one user on TikTok commented under her video. “Her drinking out that cup that has her name on it over and over is a flex,” said another, referring to the cup that has all the US champions’ names.

Serena Williams opens up about coming back to the US Open as a fan

While she was watching the match between Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro, which eventually ended in a victory for Navarro in three sets, Williams was interviewed by ESPN on her experience as a “fan” in the tournament.

“It’s definitely different, obviously. It feels fresh for some reason, I don’t know why, but I like it- I like coming out, seeing it and cheering, instead of having all that anxiety of ‘oh, my god, I gotta go practice,’” she said.

Apart from being seen at Dimitrov and Gauff’s matches, Williams was also seen talking to both Frances Tiafoe, ahead of his game against Alexei Poperyn, and Taylor Fritz, who already qualified for the quarter-finals, in which he will face Alexander Zverev.