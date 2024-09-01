Jeanie Buss breaks silence on Lakers not making many moves apart from drafting Bronny James

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss opened up about the team's decision to focus on drafting Bronny James, Dalton Knecht as their only major move this offseason.

After the Los Angeles Lakers‘ disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, many expected significant changes to the roster. However, the Lakers chose a different path, making only a few key moves, most notably drafting Bronny James and Dalton Knecht. Apart from these draft picks, the Lakers’ only other major change was hiring JJ Redick as the new head coach.

The Lakers have largely stood pat during the offseason, opting instead to re-sign Max Christie to a four-year deal and extend LeBron James‘ contract for two more years. Meanwhile, they saw the departures of Spencer Dinwiddie, who signed with the Mavericks, and Taurean Prince, who joined the Bucks in free agency.

In a recent interview with Petros and Money on AM 570 LA Sports, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss expressed confidence in the team’s decisions, particularly in their draft picks and new head coach.

“I’m excited about our new coach, JJ Redick. And I could sit here and tell you how great it’s gonna be basketball-wise, but I really want the team to have the opportunity to play and let their performance speak for itself. We’re excited about our draft picks—Dalton Knecht, who we didn’t expect to be available at the 17th pick, and of course, Bronny James, who played at USC. We’re thrilled about our young guys.”

Bronny James and Dalton Knecht are presented as new Lakers’ players alongside JJ Redick and Rob Pelinka. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jeanie Buss on Bronny James’ potential

Buss also highlighted Bronny James’ commitment and work ethic, emphasizing the importance of giving him a fair chance to prove himself. “We need to give him a fair shot to prove he belongs in a Lakers uniform,” Buss shared with AM 570 LA Sports. “Everything we’ve seen—his work ethic, his resilience, especially given the pressures of being the son of a superstar—shows that he’s committed and passionate about this. If we can fill our roster with players who have that same drive, the sky’s the limit.”

Lakers’ commitment to JJ Redick

Speaking further on the Petros and Money show, Buss provided additional insight into the Lakers’ decision to hire Redick. “We wanted to think a little differently,” Buss explained. “He’s got a vision. I’m not going to dive deep into the basketball specifics, but we were looking for a candidate who could bring something new and really focus on developing our young players.”

Buss emphasized that the Lakers are fully backing Redick as he steps into his new role. “J.J. is the right person for us. I just want his work to speak for itself, so I’m not going to hype it up and say it’s going to be a home run. We have to give him time to establish what he wants to establish. He knows what this league is about, and I think he’ll be a great leader.”