Jalen Hurts took a subtle shot at Jason Kelce to explain his recent struggles with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will try to bounce back after a very disappointing 2023 season. They started with a 10-1 record, but let the NFC East slip away to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys with five losses in the last six games.

Then, in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the Eagles were crushed 32-9 by Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No chance to fight for the Super Bowl.

Now, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, Philadelphia enter a new era after the retirement of Jason Kelce. Hurts will lead an extraordinary offense without his legendary center.

What did Jalen Hurts say about Jason Kelce?

Jalen Hurts acknowledged that Jason Kelce stopped his learning process in the NFL as the Eagles’ coaches told the young quarterback not to worry about many things due to the presence of the veteran. It all happened during an interview with 94.1 WIP.

“I think, in the end, when you look at this upcoming season and what you have seen in past years, it’s just a different autonomy in different places. We had a great player in Jason Kelce who took on a lot of responsibility and, as a result of that, I was told not to worry about a lot of things. And so my eagerness to learn over the years kind of was halted because of who we had, but now times are different and I’m excited for that journey and this opportunity.”

Will Jalen Hurts win the Super Bowl with the Eagles?

Now, Hurts guaranteed he’ll have more control of the offense as Kelce is gone. That could be the boost needed to prove why two seasons ago Philadelphia played in the Super Bowl.

“It’s been a role that I have been waiting on. I know we’ve had a well respected Hall of Fame guy who’s been doing that. Now, we have the opportunity to do that. It’s something I’ve been wanting and I think that’s how it’s supposed to be.”