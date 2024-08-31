Caitlin Clark might have closed out the debate with Angel Reese for Rookie of the Year in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have taken their college basketball rivalry to the WNBA producing four epic matchups between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky during the 2024 season.

In the end, Clark got the edge with a 3-1 record after an impressive 100-81 victory in the final game between two young stars who are in the middle of a spectacular race to win Rookie of the Year award.

However, Caitlin Clark seems to be on another level scoring 31 points. Even LeBron James and other stars from the NBA have admitted that, after being snubbed from the Paris 2024 Olympics, the legend of the Iowa Hawkeyes is just unstoppable.

Will Caitlin Clark win Rookie of the Year award in WNBA?

Caitlin Clark should win the Rookie of the Year Award in the WNBA. The stat line against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky was just impressive: 31 points, 12 assists and 4 rebounds. A statement game in the house of her biggest rival.

“I think me and Angel will both give you the same answer. You don’t wake up and think about individual awards. I know that’s what all of you think we do, but, I know we don’t. That’s what everybody wants to make this about. Both of our teams are competing for playoff spots. That’s our main focus. It’s a selfish thing to care just about an individual award.”

Who is the favorite for WNBA Rookie of the Year?

Right now, Caitlin Clark is huge favorite to win Rookie of the Year Award in the WNBA. Although Angel Reese has been pushing hard in the last few weeks, the Fever’s star numbers are way better and might even get votes for MVP.

However, Clark doesn’t care about all the noise around this debate. In fact, Caitlin only wants to clinch that playoff spot soon and then lead Indiana to a totally unexpected championship run.

“Everybody can write that, but our focus is on winning basketball games. It’s as simple as that. If you’re playing basketball to win individual awards, no matter what level you’re at, you’re doing it wrong. That’s not fun and that’s not being a good teammate.”