Andy Reid and the Chiefs won't have a star player available for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl for a third straight year. Right now, their roster looks better than the version which made a championship run beating the San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas.

Last season, many fans and experts believed the offense was the weak spot for the team. Now, that has totally changed with the arrival of players such as Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy.

Of course, intangibles are always a big problem and the Chiefs just got really bad news. Before the long awaited opener in the NFL against the Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Mahomes just lost a key player due to injury.

Who’s injured for Chiefs?

Andy Reid confirmed Hollywood Brown won’t be available to play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. A massive blow to the offense.

The injury occurred in the first play of preseason facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, when Brown caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes and fell awkwardly with all the weight on his right shoulder.

When will Hollywood Brown play for the Chiefs?

Although the first medical diagnosis mentioned at least a full month of recovery for Hollywood Brown, Andy Reid was very optimistic by claiming that the wide receiver progress has been ‘incredible’ in the last week.

After the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Chiefs have a long rest before their Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow.