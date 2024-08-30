Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs lost star player with big injury to face Ravens in Week 1

Andy Reid and the Chiefs won't have a star player available for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl for a third straight year. Right now, their roster looks better than the version which made a championship run beating the San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas.

Last season, many fans and experts believed the offense was the weak spot for the team. Now, that has totally changed with the arrival of players such as Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy.

Of course, intangibles are always a big problem and the Chiefs just got really bad news. Before the long awaited opener in the NFL against the Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Mahomes just lost a key player due to injury.

Who’s injured for Chiefs?

Andy Reid confirmed Hollywood Brown won’t be available to play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. A massive blow to the offense.

The injury occurred in the first play of preseason facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, when Brown caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes and fell awkwardly with all the weight on his right shoulder.

Andy Reid sends big warning to NFL after another Super Bowl win

see also

Andy Reid sends big warning to NFL after another Super Bowl win

When will Hollywood Brown play for the Chiefs?

Although the first medical diagnosis mentioned at least a full month of recovery for Hollywood Brown, Andy Reid was very optimistic by claiming that the wide receiver progress has been ‘incredible’ in the last week.

Advertisement

After the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Chiefs have a long rest before their Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow.

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs sign star player to protect Patrick Mahomes

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs sign star player to protect Patrick Mahomes

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Rayo Vallecano's president makes something clear to James Rodriguez for Colombia's upcoming games
Soccer

Rayo Vallecano's president makes something clear to James Rodriguez for Colombia's upcoming games

NFL News: Miami Dolphins make historic decision about the future of head coach Mike McDaniel
NFL

NFL News: Miami Dolphins make historic decision about the future of head coach Mike McDaniel

Colombia faces sanctions after Copa America controversy ahead of World Cup qualifier against Argentina
Soccer

Colombia faces sanctions after Copa America controversy ahead of World Cup qualifier against Argentina

Lionel Messi suffers knock during Inter Miami training session
Soccer

Lionel Messi suffers knock during Inter Miami training session

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo