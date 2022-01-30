After their defeat at home against Argentina for Matchday 15 of the Conmebol Qualifiers, Chile's qualification for the next World Cup became even more complicate. Here you will see which are the possibilities (if they still have) of being able to go to Qatar.

Chile are in a complicate situation. They are currently in seventh place with 16 points, 1 less than Colombia (6th) and 3 less than Uruguay (5th) who are keeping the place in the playoffs. Somewhat further away are Peru, who with 20 points would be the last team to qualify.

The last World Cup Qualifiers, Chile was one of the great disappointments of the Conmebol. After having a great participation in the Brazil 2014 World Cup, and having been champions of the 2015 and 2016 Copa América, it was assumed that the Chileans would be one of the teams that qualified for Russia 2018.

However, a series of poor results, combined with a great performance by Peru in the last part of the Qualifiers, surprisingly left the Chilean team out. Now "La Roja" trust not to repeat that sad story of Russia 2018, however, at the moment they are very complicated.

Do Chile still have a chance?

Chile still have the chance of going to the playoffs as well as going directly to the World Cup. Here we will analyze all possible scenarios:

Chile gets 9 points

To go to the World Cup: Peru must obtain no more than 5 points, Uruguay no more than 6 and Colombia less than 8

To go to the playoffs: Uruguay must obtain no more than 6 and Colombia less than 8

Chile gets 7 points

To go to the World Cup: Peru must obtain no more than 3 points, Uruguay no more than 4 and Colombia less than 6

To go to the playoffs: Uruguay must obtain no more than 4 and Colombia less than 6

Chile gets 5 points

To go to the World Cup: Peru must obtain no more than 1 point, Uruguay no more than 2 and Colombia less than 4

To go to the playoffs: Uruguay must obtain no more than 2 and Colombia less than 4

Chile gets 4 points

To go to the World Cup: Peru must not get any points, Uruguay no more than 1 and Colombia less than 3

To go to the playoffs: Uruguay must obtain no more than 1 and Colombia less than 3

Chile gets 3 points

To go to the World Cup: no chance of qualifying

To go to the playoffs: Uruguay must not get any points and Colombia less than 2

Chile gets 2 points or less

To go to the World Cup: no chance of qualifying

To go to the playoffs: no chance of qualifying

