Australia will play their fifth World Cup tournament in a row in Qatar. The Socceroos had to rely on their huge World Cup history through the Qualifiers. Here is the Socceroos' journey to get to the 2022 World Cup.

After Australia delighted football fans with their impressive performances in the World Cup led by Tim Cahill, Harry Kewell or Mark Viduka, the Socceroos have made their transition process through the Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Australian side were close to elimination, but brought back their dominance to clinch one more ticket for the world championship.

In the entire World Cup history, Australia have played five times in the World Cup tournament before this year. In fact, four of those participations are the last four world championships. One of the few teams that have qualified consecutively to the World Cup in this century, aside from Brazil or Mexico. However, as easy as they come, easy they go. The Socceroos haven't qualified to the Round of 16 stage since their 2006 World Cup participation.

Now, without Tim Cahill for the first time in such big tournament, maybe Australian fans will miss him. However, Australia have grown as a full functional team since their all-time leading goalscorer left the national team. Still, its hard to imagine how far they could in the World Cup, after not even qualifying directly in the AFC Qualifiers tournament.

How did Australia qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Australia played in Group B of the 2022 World Cup AFC Qualifiers Second Round. In this group played Saudi Arabia, Japan, Oman, China, and Vietnam. Certainly the Socceroos were favorites to win the first place of the group. Not because they could have a better squad, simply thanks to their background history as one of the most consisten teams in World Cup Qualifiers.

However, football can be unpredictable sometimes, which this was one of them. Saudi Arabia completely dominated this group, and clinched their ticket for the 2022 World Cup as the leaders with one lost game. While Japan almost went unbeaten as well, but lost two games to end up as the second place of the Group. On the other hand, Australia had setbacks through the qualifiers, and even after key matchdays, the Socceroos were close to an elimination.

At the end, Australia qualified as the third best place in the qualifiers to a fourth-round playoffs within the confederation. It was one-legged matchup against the United Arab Emirates, a really close friend with the organization team of this World Cup. However, the Socceroos brought out their dominace to pick up a 2-0 win. Then, in the intercontinental playoffs against Peru, a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes was decided in a penalty shoot-out with the outstanding performance of Andrew Redmayne for Australia. Redmayne saved the last penalty to qualify Australia to this year's World Cup.

