One of the biggest stars in soccer nowadays is Karim Benzema. Of cours the Frenchman has high hopes of going to Qatar 2022, but an injury might intervene between him and the next FIFA World Cup.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner is in a tough spot. Karim Benzema is injured and there are lots of doubts regarding his status and if he will be fit to play at Qatar 2022 or will the Frenchman miss the next FIFA World Cup.

Karim Benzema is the man of the moment in soccer. He was a key piece for Real Madrid during the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League to win their 14th title of the tournament and he was recognized for it by winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

But of course the calendar has not been easy for the French striker. With tons of games each week, the injuries are appearing more often in soccer and Karim Benzema has not been able to avoid them.

How serious is Benzema's injury and will he come back in time for the World Cup?

Karim Benzema is living one of the best moments of his career, but he has missed some games lately. Unfortunately, the Frenchman got injured again this October and both Real Madrid and his country are very worried about it.

According to Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid's manager, Karim Benzema is suffering a muscular fatigue. This situation left him out of the game against Sevilla in Matchday 11 of the 2022-23 LaLiga season.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid medical team, muscular fatigue has been detected in the quadriceps of the left leg," said the club about the striker's status.

Unfortunately, Real Madrid won't have Benzema for Tuesday's game against RB Leipzig in Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season. The Spanish side has already secured a spot in the next round, but of course his absence will be very important for them.

Regarding his return, the team thinks that Karim Benzema will be available next weekend for the game against Girona in October 30. At the time, his appearance at the FIFA World Cup is not at risk, but it will be important for him to full recover in order to be healthy for Qatar 2022.