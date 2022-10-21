The 2021 Ballon d'Or results created tension between Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi. Curiously, they are set to face each other in the upcoming FIFA World Cup when Argentina and Poland clash in the Qatar 2022 group stage.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or may have been one of the most controversial editions of the award in recent years. Lionel Messi emerged victorious to secure his seventh prize, but Robert Lewandowski didn't look happy with the result.

The former Bayern striker was prevented from winning the accolade in 2020, when the ceremony was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Though Messi publicly said Lewy deserved to win that year, the Pole star questioned the sincerity of his comments.

There has been tension between them since then, despite Lewandowski's attempts to clear the air. Lewy and Messi are expected to face each other soon, when Poland and Argentina clash in the Qatar 2022 group stage. Far from showing any hard feelings, Lewandowski had nothing but praise for Messi and his team.

Robert Lewandowski heaps massive praise on Lionel Messi, Argentina

"There’s not much to say when it comes to Argentina," Lewandowski told FIFA.com about having Lionel Scaloni's side as group stage rivals. "They’re a huge team and one of the favourites to win the tournament in my opinion.

"With an absolute legend like Leo Messi as their figurehead, there’s no doubt that’ll be our toughest match. It’ll be great to take on such a great side with such talented players," Lewandowski added.

Argentina and Poland will face off on Wednesday, November 30, in the final matchday of Group C. La Albiceleste have made their way to the upcoming FIFA World Cup in great fashion, making a strong case to be seen as candidates.

Not only did they win the 2021 Copa America and finished the Conmebol qualifiers unbeaten, but they also have one of, if not the world's best in Messi. Lewandowski knows how challenging that fixture could be.