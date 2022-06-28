Gerardo Martino already knows the three opponents Mexico will face before participating in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will be decisive in helping El Tri arrive in the best possible shape for the big tournament in which they hope to exorcise the ghosts that have haunted them since 1994.

Working with a national team means accepting that training time is very limited, so you have to make the most of every moment and every preparation match in order to achieve your objectives. Gerardo Martino knows this very well and hopes to do so with the Mexico National Team ahead of Qatar 2022.

Although El Tri is not in the group of death of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, it was not favored by luck with a very simple one. They have to make their debut against Robert Lewandowski's Poland, then survive the hurricane that is Lionel Messi's Argentina and finally fight against the Saudi Arabian team.

That is why if Mexico National Team wants to transcend in Qatar 2022, it will be key that it faces the remaining preparation matches before the World Cup with total seriousness. And at least, fortunately for Gerardo Martino and his coaching staff, the directors of the Mexican Soccer Federation have complied with the sporadic demands that will require them to give their all to avoid defeat.

Mexico's great mission for Qatar 2022

With 16 World Cups played in its history, not counting Qatar 2022, Mexico is in the top 5 of the National Teams that have played this tournament the most times. However, within this list, it is also the only one that has not been able to win it even once. In fact, in at least the last 6 editions they have been stuck in the same stage.

After the embarrassing sanction imposed by FIFA that prevented them from playing in the 1990 World Cup in Italy, Mexico has never missed an edition of this tournament. However, since USA 1994 they have been unable to play more than four matches, that is, they have invariably been eliminated in the Round of 16. A painful and deep wound that Martino and his boys are looking to heal in Qatar 2022.

Mexico's last 3 opponents in preparation for the next FIFA World Cup

Having already played 7 preparation matches after qualifying for Qatar 2022, the Mexican National Team already knows the opponents that will make up the last phase of its training sessions before it makes its FIFA World Cup debut on November 22 against Poland.

Thus, after facing Paraguay on August 31 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Georgia, Mexico will face Peru, Colombia and Sweden in its last matches before Qatar 2022. The first two matches will be in the United States, as part of the September FIFA dates that guarantee the presence of players from European leagues, and the last one will take place in Spain, in a rematch after the Swedish victory over El Tri in the World Cup Russia 2018.

*September 24, Mexico vs Peru, Rose Bowl Stadium, California, Friendly Match

*September 27, Mexico vs Colombia, Levi's Stadium, California Friendly Match

*November 16, Mexico vs Sweden, Montilivi Stadium, Girona, Spain