Qatar 2022 will mark the end of an era for many superstars who already know they'll be playing in their final FIFA World Cup. Recently, a Real Madrid star confirmed he will retire from international duty after the tournament.

Father Time catches up with all of us, soccer players aren't the exception. There comes a time when a footballer knows that retirment is coming, and for many, Qatar 2022 will be the final FIFA World Cup in their careers.

That makes the upcoming tournament even more special for the soccer community, as we might see a lot of players we admired when we were younger making their last dance in Qatar. Lionel Messi, for instance, doesn't imagine himself playing in 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, revealed he wants to play at least in the next European Championship with Portugal, but he may not play in the 2026 World Cup either. Others already know international soccer will be over for them after Qatar, including a Real Madrid star.

Real Madrid star Luka Modric admits Qatar 2022 will be his final World Cup

"I'm aware that I'm of a certain age and that this is my last competition in the Croatian national team," Luka Modric told FIFA+ on Qatar being the final World Cup in his career, as quoted by ESPN FC.

Modric would be 40 years old by the time the 2026 World Cup starts. Therefore, it makes sense that he calls it a career (at least internationally) after playing in a World Cup at 37. It's sad, but every player goes through it sooner or later.

While he had a fantastic career at the club level (especially with Real Madrid), Modric's international career was highlighted by Croatia's unexpected trip to the World Cup final in Russia 2018. His team lost to France, but Modric still had a tournament to remember as he ended up winning the Ballon d'Or that year.

