Probably Serbia are one of the most powerful but yet underrated national teams in the 2022 World Cup. Find out here Serbia's 26-man squad for this year's world football tournament.

Serbia will play their third World Cup tournament after their separation from Montenegro. However, this would be their fourteenth World Cup participation overall. Serbia have missed the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but this generation probably are their best since 1962, when the Lions clinched the fourth place.

Serbia were drawn in Group G of the 2022 World Cup with Brazil, Switzerland and Cameroon. This means the Eagles will have a tough opponent with the South American side, as one of the headliners of the tournament. As well as, the Swiss team, which are always a tough rival in the World Cup, and the young and physical team of Cameroon.

For the UEFA qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Serbia won Group A where Portugal was drawn as well. That's when the team managed by Dragan Stojković put themselves on the football map for the upcoming world tournament.

Serbia's final 26-man roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Serbia could be one of the teams to make a shocking performance in the upcoming World Cup. The Lions have built up a team that has in every line at least one player with European top-five league experience, as well as a striker full of potential such as Dusan Vlahovic.

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic(Sevilla), Predrag Rajkovic(Mallorca), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic(Torino)

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic(Getafe), Nikola Milenkovic(Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlovic(Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic(Werder), Filip Mladenovic(Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Erakovic(Red Star Belgrade), Srdjan Babic(Almeria)

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj(Sevilla), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic(Lazio), Sasa Lukic(Torino), Marko Grujic(Porto), Filip Kostic(Juventus), Uros Racic(Braga), Nemanja Maksimovic(Getafe), Ivan Ilic(Verona), Andrija Zivkovic(PAOK), Darko Lazovic(Verona)

Forwards: Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrovic(Fulham), Dusan Vlahovic(Juventus), Filip Duricic(Sampdoria), Luka Jovic(Fiorentina), Nemanja Radonjic(Torino)