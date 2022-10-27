A World Cup supercomputer has done its calculations and has put out how the World Cup will go in Qatar 2022.

The FIFA World Cup is ready to go on November 20th the eyes of the world will be on Qatar and the opening match between the host nation and Ecuador.

Qatar 2022 will be the final World Cup that will feature 32 teams before the new format which will make its debut in USA-Mexico-Canada 2026. As is custom before the start of every tournament many pundits, mascots, animals, and supercomputers are making their predictions for the tournament.

In this case BCA Research recently realized an experiment by placing all the corresponding data into a supercomputer and got a particular World Cup final.

Supercomputer predicts Argentina - Portugal World Cup final

The supercomputer gave soccer fans their wildest dreams of a Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup final as Argentina would face Portugal in the big game.

Argentina is in the middle of a 34-game unbeaten streak heading into the World Cup, while Portugal have been hit by injuries and a drop in form of Cristiano Ronaldo. Will the computer get it right?

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.