Fans have noticed that Lionel Messi's armband has a special message. But with FIFA banning the #OneLove message in Qatar, what does the Argentinian's star armband say?

As it usually happens, the eyes of the world will be all set on Lionel Messi and Argentina. The Albiceleste will make its World Cup debut vs. Saudi Arabia, looking to win its first trophy since Diego Maradona led them in 1986.

Hopes are at an all-time high for Lionel Scaloni's team. They're riding a 36-game unbeaten streak and could set a new world mark with a win over their Middle Eastern rival. However, they're only thinking about the ultimate goal.

But as you may know by now, the Qatar 2022 World Cup hasn't been short of controversies. FIFA banned national teams from wearing the #OneLove armband in support of the LBGTQ+ community, and Messi isn't the exception to that rule.

Qatar 2022: What Does Messi's Armband Stand For

However, that didn't stop the Paris Saint-Germain superstar from taking a stand and wearing a message on his captain armband. Nonetheless, some non-English-speaking fans had a tough time reading what it stood for.

Messi's armband reads #ElFútbolUneAlMundo, which literally translates to #SoccerUnitesTheWorld. The undertone of the message is quite clear, so props to Messi for this.