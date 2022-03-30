The Asian qualifiers are the longest qualifying round to play in a World Cup, four rounds for 46 teams, but in the end the big favorites are the main teams that advance to the last round.

The 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers were long but finally the 4 asian teams that were going to qualify directly to Qatar 2022 won their ticket, but there is still a pending spot that will be defined in the fourth round and in the inter-confederation play-offs in June.

The long road to the AFC World Cup Qualifiers guarantees Asian teams 4.5 spots to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The first round of the asian qualifiers also offers a large number of spots for teams to play in the Asian Cup.

The last round of the Asian Qualifiers is a game on June 7, 2022, after that game the winner must play against a team from another confederation in another continent, usually an Asian team plays against a South American team.

Asian national teams qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

An Asian team got a free ticket to play in Qatar 2022, the host country, Qatar, did not have to play in the qualifiers therefore they will play without wearing down their players in the qualifiers. China failed again, it is likely that the Chinese team will undergo a restoration process again.

1. Iran: The first team to qualify for Qatar 2022, the first time the Iranians have gone to a world cup twice in a row. Iran dominated Group A in the third round with 8-1-1 and 25 points.

2. South Korea: The big World Cup appearsences streak of the South Korean team continues, from 1986 to 2018, now they have 10 straight world cup qualifications.

3. Japan: Big favorite Asian team to play in Qatar 2022, the Japanese also have an appearance streak since 1998. Japan were the second best team in Group B in the third round with 7-1-2 and 22 points.

4. Saudi Arabia: The best Group B record went to Saudi Arabia with 23 points and 7-2-1, this is the second time Saudi Arabia has a consecutive World Cup appearance, 1994-1998 and now 2018-2022.

5. Pending spot: It is not certain that a fifth Asian team will qualify for the 2022 World Cup as the winner of the Asian Qualifiers Fourth Round must play another team in another continent and that does not guarantee a 5th spot for an Asian team in Qatar.

