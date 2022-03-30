The Ticos have clinched fourth place in the Concacaf qualifiers and have therefore secured a place in the inter-continental playoffs. Here, find out which team Costa Rica will face for a Qatar 2022 berth.

With Qatar 2022 looming around, the Concacaf qualifiers have come to an end. Costa Rica managed to clinch fourth place in the standings to book a place in the inter-continental playoffs.

The Ticos may have not begun The Ocho on the right foot but a fantastic late run has seen them earn another opportunity to fight for a FIFA World Cup berth and now they want to make sure they seize it.

Canada, the United States and Mexico have all automatically qualified for Qatar, while Costa Rica will have to go through a challenging playoff to punch their ticket. Here, take a look at their next opponent.

Who will Costa Rica play against in the playoffs for Qatar 2022?

The pairings for the inter-continental playoffs were known in a draw on November last year. While the Conmebol fifth-placed teame clashes with the AFC representative, the Concacaf team will have to battle it out with an OFC team.

Therefore, Costa Rica will face New Zealand in a single game playoff for a place in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The date has yet to be confirmed but FIFA has already announced that both playoff ties will take place on June 13-14 in Qatar.

New Zealand have made their way to this game by putting five past Solomon Islands. They have also played in the inter-continental playoffs in 2018 but lost the spot in Russia 2018 to Peru.