The soccer community can't wait for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group stage draw, which takes place on Friday, April 1. Check out here why Italy won't be part of it.

Even though the next FIFA World Cup won't start until November, you can feel that Qatar 2022 is closer than it appears. The qualifiers across the planet are over, with only three playoff games still to be played.

29 teams have already secured a place in the long-awaited tournament and the stage is practically set for the highly anticipated group stage draw, to be held on Friday, April 1 in Doha.

The four pots are filled and ready for the allocations that will set the route for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Fans will notice a huge absence in the draw, as Italy won't be part of it for the second straight time.

Why are Italy not in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw?

The reason why Italy are not part of the Qatar 2022 group stage draw is because they have failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. Roberto Mancini's team lost to North Macedonia in the semifinals of the European qualifying playoffs and will have to wait for at least another four years to take part in the prestigious tournament.

Italy finished second of group C with 16 points, two shy of Switzerland, who have automatically qualified for Qatar. This will be the second consecutive World Cup without the Azzurri, who have previously failed to play in Russia 2018.

However, Qatar 2022 won't be lacking in European heavyweights with the likes of England, Spain, and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Pot 1, while Germany will surprisingly be in Pot 2 of the draw.