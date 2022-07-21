Soccer does not stop and the activity will start again in the Liga MX this July 21. Queretaro will host the Matchday 4 against Monterrey in a very interesting game for both fandoms. Here are the predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream the Apertura 2022 game in the US.

The Apertura 2022 tournament in Liga MX is running and, in spite of its recent start, the competition is entering its Week 4 of activity. Now, Queretaro will try to get three points at home when they receive the visit of Monterrey. Here are full details of predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this thrilling game in the US.

Liga MX tried to compact its tourney as Qatar 2022 approaches. As the competition enters its Matchday 4, some teams are trying to get the most amount of points as possible in this initial weeks to not worry about qualifying at the end. In spite of that, the clock is ticking and there are no more second chances for those who did not wake up early.

The game between Queretaro and Monterrey is, in simple view, one with a clear favorite: Rayados. They have a better squad than the Gallos Blancos and the host team for this match is not having its best moment, but in soccer anything can change in one week and they could do it for their honor.

Queretaro vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Corregidora Stadium at Queretaro, Mexico.

Live Stream: VIX+

Queretaro vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Queretaro vs Monterrey: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Queretaro is not pretty much a competitor for this Apertura 2022. The team has been reestructured quite a lot lately and in this tournament they do not know what is to win as they have one draw and to defeats.

As for Monterrey, it is the opposite situation with the Rayados. They have built a squad to compete for the first spots and the title each tourney. Now, they are in 4th place with six points, so they will try to increase that number with a victory on the road.

How to watch Queretaro vs Monterrey in the US

This game between Queretaro and Monterrey to be played on Thursday, July 21 at 10:00 PM (ET) for Matchday 4 of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX will be available to watch in the US only on VIX+.

Queretaro vs Monterrey: Predictions and Odds

Queretaro is the underdog for this game with a 3.75 odds, while the victory for Monterrey is listed with 1.95 odds. A tie would give a 3.40 in the odds. If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!