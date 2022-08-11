Racing and Boca Juniors will clash for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Argentine League. Check out when, where and how to watch this exciting game in the US.

Racing vs Boca Juniors: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 Argentine League in the US

Racing Club will face Boca Juniors in a big clash for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Argentine League. Find out the match information like the date, time and TV Channel to watch the game. If you are in the US, be sure to tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial) to live stream free this Argentine game.

Under Fernando Gago's managemente, Racing have become one of the best teams in terms of performance of the 2022 Argentine League. In fact, Racing haven't lost in their last six games in the Argentine league. Also, Enzo Copetti is one of the best strikers in the current season with 6 goals scored.

On the other side, Boca Juniors are still trying to find a system that works for them. Despite Boca Juniors have won three of their last 5 games in the Argentine league, the fans aren't totally on board with Hugo Ibarra as a coach. Therefore, El Xeneize need to win this game to prove them wrong.

Racing vs Boca Juniors: Date

Racing Club will host Boca Juniors on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Cilindro de Avellaneda Stadium. This matchup will be for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Argentine League.

Racing vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Racing vs Boca Juniors in the US

This 2022 Argentine League for Matchday 13 between Racing Club and Boca Juniors at Cilindro de Avellaneda Stadium will be played on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). It will be available to live stream on Paramount+ (Free trial). Other available options are: TyC Sports Internacional and VIX+.