Racing will host Boca Juniors in a derby game of this 2022 Argentine League Matchday 13. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial).

It will be a duel between two teams that aspire to reach the top of the standings. Both are far away at the moment, but victory could bring them closer, while if one of the two loses it would be far away. This of course is relative taking into account that it is a long tournament that is barely halfway through.

Boca Juniors come from beating Platense at home 2-1 with a great performance by Oscar Romero, and in the week they advanced in the Copa Argentina beating Agropecuario. For its part, Racing come from equaling 0-0 against Barracas Central, a result that did not help much, so in this Matchday they will try to recover.

Racing vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time

Racing will play against Boca Juniors for the Matchday 13 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, August 14 at the Presidente Peron Stadium, Avellaneda, Argentina.

Barbados: 7:30 PM

Belize: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 4:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 AM (August 15)

Italy: 1:30 AM (August 15)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 AM (August 15)

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 PM

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Racing vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN 4 North

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

International: AFA Play, Fanatiz International

Italy: SportItalia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: ViX, Star+, Fanatiz Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

VIX+, TyC Sports International, Paramount+ (free trial)

