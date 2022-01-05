Rayo Majadahonda and Atletico Madrid will clash off on Thursday at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 32. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 Copa del Rey in the US

Rayo Majadahonda will face off with Atletico Madrid in Round of 32 of the 2021-22 Copa del Rey on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish cup soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their first overall meeting. Rayo Majadahonda and Atletico Madrid have never clashed before neither at the Copa del Rey nor at any club-friendly.

The game will be played at 3:30 PM (ET), the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the 2021/2022 Copa del Rey.

Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines

Spanish third division side Rayo Majadahonda have made it to the Copa del Rey Round of 32 stage for the first time in their history. The Majariegos have had to beat Eldense 1-0, and Malaga 1-0, to set up a meeting with Atletico Madrid in the 2021-22 Copa del Rey last-32.

Meanwhile, since the Colchoneros are one of the four 2021-22 Spanish Super Cup participants, they had a bye in the opening rounds, entering the competition in the Round of 32. The Red and Whites have won the Copa del Rey 10 times, but they haven't advanced past the round of 16 since 2017-18 when they were ousted by Cornella in the first round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Copa del Rey Round of 32 game between Rayo Majadahonda and Atletico Madrid, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Rayo Majadahonda vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Atletico Madrid. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -550 odds to go through to the next stage. Rayo Majadahonda, meanwhile, have a whopping +1300 odds to cause an upset and knock Diego Simeone's side out of the competition, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +480 payout.

FanDuel Rayo Majadahonda +1300 Tie +480 Atletico Madrid -550

* Odds via FanDuel