Trending topics:
Soccer

Rayo Vallecano president compares James' signing to Diego Maradona, takes aim at Messi

James Rodriguez arrives at Rayo Vallecano fresh from his MVP award win at the 2024 Copa América. And the club's president isn't skimping on praise for the Colombian, comparing him to Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

James Rodriguez
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez

By Natalia Lobo

Rayo Vallecano president Martín Presa has praised his team’s acquisition of Colombia star James Rodríguez on a free transfer, likening it to Diego Maradona’s move to Napoli in 1984. He also used the occasion to commend Rodríguez and subtly criticize Lionel Messi.

“In the end, we have achieved something historic for Rayo. We’ve brought in the MVP of the last major national tournament, the Copa América, to a humble but ambitious team. Nothing like this has been achieved in Italy for 38 years, since Diego Armando Maradona,” he told El Partidazo de COPE radio show.

Also speaking to the press, he said that James played better than Messi during the Copa America, being recognized as the MVP of the tournament.I think [he won the MVP] rightfully so, because I saw all the matches from both Argentina and Colombia, and James deserved that trophy,” he said.

james rodriguez MVP trophy

James Rodriguez reacts after receiving the MVP award following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

However, he was quick to recognize “That doesn’t change the fact that, in my opinion, Messi is the best player of the last 20 years.” Presa also revealed that he made the connection with Rodriguez thanks to their “mutual friend” Radamel Falcao.

When will James Rodriguez debut with Rayo Vallecano?

While the arrival of the Colombian star has fans anticipating his debut with the club, it’s unclear when Rodriguez will play with the team. Rodriguez’s last match was, precisely, the Copa America final on July 14 in Miami.

Advertisement

Five weeks have passed since he played in the Copa América final and he’s been on holiday; we’re not going to risk his season by risking one game. He has to be handled carefully, he’s like a Formula 1 driver, he has to last the whole season,Presa added to the press.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook breaks silence on alleged feud with Nuggets star over jersey number
NBA

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook breaks silence on alleged feud with Nuggets star over jersey number

NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders makes surprising admission ahead of senior year in Colorado
Sports

NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders makes surprising admission ahead of senior year in Colorado

Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons reveals his ultimate desire outside of the NFL
NFL

Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons reveals his ultimate desire outside of the NFL

NFL News: Former Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson teammate joins Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Former Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson teammate joins Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo