Lionel Messi returned to light training with Inter Miami. The World Cup winner has missed 60% of his matches with the club in 2024.

When you are a one-man force, it shows. Lionel Messi is the face of Major League Soccer and Inter Miami. While the league overall is experiencing its best season in terms of fan attendance, Inter Miami has seen more empty seats than usual due to Messi’s frequent absences.

Messi, who is a major driver behind the AppleTV paywall and the league’s popularity, has missed nearly 60% of his club’s matches this season. In fact, he has not played for Inter Miami since June 2nd, when he scored a goal against Saint Louis CITY FC in a 3-3 draw.

On the field, Messi’s contribution is unquestionable. He has 12 goals in 12 matches and 9 assists. Messi could still win the league MVP if he finishes the 2024 regular season strongly for Inter Miami.

Messi Back in Training

On Wednesday, Michelle Kaufman posted a video of Lionel Messi back on the pitch, training by himself. The session appeared mild, involving some movement.

Messi has been dealing with a ligament issue in his ankle after having to leave the Copa America final in July, which Argentina won, securing Messi his second Copa America title with his national team.

Messi is expected to miss World Cup qualifying for Argentina in September. While Inter Miami has not provided a specific timetable for his return, it is rumored that he may play on September 14th.

Advertisement

Advertisement