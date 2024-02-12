RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 13, 2024

RB Leipzig are scheduled to face Real Madrid in the first leg match of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here, you can delve into comprehensive insights regarding this showdown, including information on how to watch the match through television or live streaming services accessible in your country.

The upcoming match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig stands out as one of the most captivating encounters in the round of 16. Real Madrid, undoubtedly the favorite to win, showcase an enhanced lineup featuring standout talents such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius, and Modric. With these key players in their arsenal, the “Merengues” appear poised for success in the tournament.

However, despite Real Madrid‘s strengths, they have revealed vulnerabilities on multiple occasions throughout the season. This is where RB Leipzig see an opportunity. Despite being labeled as the underdogs, they know that by delivering a strong performance, they have the potential to surprise and upset Real Madrid.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 14)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 14)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 14)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 14)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 14)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 14)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 14)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 14)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 14)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: RTL Play, Club RTL, Sporza, Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: TNT Sports Stadium, TNT Brasil, SBT, TNT Go, GUIGO, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport and direct

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K

Italy: Canale 5, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, SportsMax App, SportsMax 2, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go

Morocco: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVITVI Player

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+, Movistar Plus+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Motor

Switzerland: Blue Sport D 2, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, UniMás, ViX, TUDN.com