RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb will face each other today in a match for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Red Bull Arena in Wals-Siezenheim. The home team will be looking for its first victory in the group state, while the visitors will try to return to victory after losing to AC Milan in the previous round. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
RB Salzburg don't know what it's like to lose in the group stage after two weeks where they drew one game against Milan 1-1 at home and another game also ended in a draw against big favorite Chelsea 1-1 on the road.
Dinamo Zagreb have a win and a loss after a couple of tough games where the team struggled to stop their rivals. The first victory was against Chelsea 1-0 at home but against Milan things were different, they lost 1-3 on the road.
RB Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb: Kick-Off Time
RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 5 at Red Bull Arena in Wals-Siezenheim.
RB Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb: TV Channel and Live Streaming
