RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb will face each other today in a match for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Red Bull Arena in Wals-Siezenheim. The home team will be looking for its first victory in the group state, while the visitors will try to return to victory after losing to AC Milan in the previous round. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

RB Salzburg don't know what it's like to lose in the group stage after two weeks where they drew one game against Milan 1-1 at home and another game also ended in a draw against big favorite Chelsea 1-1 on the road.

Dinamo Zagreb have a win and a loss after a couple of tough games where the team struggled to stop their rivals. The first victory was against Chelsea 1-0 at home but against Milan things were different, they lost 1-3 on the road.

RB Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb: Kick-Off Time

RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 5 at Red Bull Arena in Wals-Siezenheim.

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM October 6

Bangladesh: 10:45

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Cameroon: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Iran: 8:15 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 11:45 AM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM October 6

Norway: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

United Arab Emirates: 8:45 PM

United Kingdom: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

RB Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+ , ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: TNT Brasil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+ , ESPN 2

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN , Servus TV, DAZN2

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport 4, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Japan: WOWOW Prime

Kenya: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: 3 Plus TV, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

United States: VIX+, Paramount+ (7-day free trial)