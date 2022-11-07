The Italian manager has an idea as to how Real Madrid could replace the star striker when the Frenchman leaves.

How do you replace over 300 goals? That is a question that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been asking himself. One can do that when you are the defending LaLiga and UEFA Champions League champions and are undefeated in the league and in the round of 16 in Europe this season.

Karim Benzema has been with the club for 14 years now and is one of the all-time great strikers of the legendary team. Karim Benzema has won 23 championships at Real Madrid and his contract expires at the end of this season.

At 34 and more than likely playing his final season or seasons at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti knows who the heir apparent could be for the Spanish giants.

Carlo Ancelotti backs Rodrygo to replace Karim Benzema

"[Rodrygo] has a great future, more as a center-forward than as a winger," Ancelotti said in a press conference. "I see him more there." Rodrygo currently has 4 goals in 10 matches for Real Madrid this season and has played 84 games and scored 11 times in LaLiga.

Rodrygo is a Santos product and debuted in 2017 then in 2019 he was sold to Real Madrid where he is slowly becoming a mainstay.

Real Madrid has solidified their backbone for the future with Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior, and Federico Valverde.