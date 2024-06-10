It seems Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti are not on the same page. The Italian manager told Giornale that Real Madrid will not go to the FIFA Club World Cup; “we will reject the invitation like other clubs. Just one single Real Madrid match is worth €20m, and they want to give us that money for the whole competition… no way. Negative.”

The statement caused a major stir in world soccer as the tournament has been announced for over two years now, 29 of the 32 teams have already been confirmed, and everything was going off without a hitch until Ancelotti’s “announcement”.

Now, Real Madrid is distancing themselves from those statements made by their manager with an official statement from the club.

Real Madrid States They Will Play Club World Cup

In the statement posted on Instagram, the club states, “Real Madrid C. F. communicates that its participation in the new Club World Cup organized by FIFA in the upcoming 2024/2025 season has never been questioned. Therefore, our club will compete, as planned, in this official competition that we face with pride and the utmost enthusiasm to once again make our millions of fans around the world dream of a new title.”

Manager Ancelotti of Real Madrid

The tournament has come under fire from player unions who have stated that players are already on tight schedules and are overworked. Now it would seem that there was nothing to see here and Ancelotti went AWOL on his statements.