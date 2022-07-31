Real Madrid and Chelsea have built a special relationship in recent years regarding transfers. Now, the Merengues could be targeting the Blues' most recent bust as a possible substitute for Karim Benzema in the attack.

The 2022 transfer window is still open and all the clubs are trying to get the best weapons available in order to reinforce their squad. Real Madrid is always one of the teams that are under the spotlight in this topic and now the Merengues could be targeting one of Chelsea's most recent busts to be Karim Benzema's new substitute.

Real Madrid had a splendid run in the 2021-22 Champions League to win their 14th title of this tourney. In this edition, Karim Benzema was one of the best players of the squad and he led his team throughout the competition. But the stars also get tired and unfortunately there's no one behind the French forward that could release some pressure off his shoulders.

But for Carlo Ancelotti it has been a huge trouble finding the right player to substitute Benzema in a game. Mariano has not proved he can carry the attack and Luka Jovic left the team as a free agent in order to play for Fiorentina and have more minutes as a starting forward. That's why Real Madrid could be close to sign an attacker, but there are some conditions that have to be resolved in order to complete it.

Timo Werner is one of Real Madrid's main targets to be Karim Benzema's new substitute

According to El Larguero from Spain, Real Madrid has contacted Chelsea in order to see the possibility of Timo Werner joining their side for the 2022-23 season as the German forward is not comfortable in London. The rumors also say that he is thinking of going back to RB Leipzig as he does not feel appreciated by the Blues.

It would not be an easy operation for Real Madrid, though. Timo Werner is looking for a team that would put him in the starting XI and, of course, with the Merengues it would not be possible as Karim Benzema is living one of the best moments in his career.

As for a position change, Timo Werner has also played as a left wing at Chelsea, but that side belongs to Vinicius at Real Madrid. The German is trying to have more minutes as Qatar 2022 is approaching and that's why he is considering also the RB Leipzig option, where he could team up with Christopher Nkunku up front.

This is not the first time that Real Madrid and Chelsea make business together. Recently, Antonio Rudiger and Eden Hazard moved from England to Spain in order to join the Merengues' cause. Will Timo Werner leave the blue jersey and put on the white one just as them?