Known for being big spenders, Real Madrid stand to do very good business if a few chips land their way in the summer transfer window and they save a lot of money on their defense.

Real Madrid: Not only is Kylian Mbappé possibly coming on a free, Los Merengues stand to save $119 M on their new backline

Florentino Pérez is not shy about using the checkbook, for the last 25 years Real Madrid has been one of the biggest spenders in the transfer market, signing the top talents from across the world. This summer, Real Madrid will once again spend big, but also spend wisely.

Kylian Mbappé, one of the biggest names in the sport, could sign with Real Madrid in the summer on a free transfer. Mbappé will almost certainly become one of the highest paid soccer players in the world when he signs his next contract, but in regard to paying transfer money, Real Madrid stand to save over 200 million euros if the French star chooses the club as his next destination.

With that money saved up Real Madrid can pursue other targets such as: Serge Gnabry, Antonio Rüdiger, Christopher Nkunku, and Aurélien Tchouameni. Even if Rüdiger were to sign it would be on a free transfer and all of Real Madrid’s targets would be offensive, the one place Real Madrid would save the most would be in defense.

How Real Madrid’s defense could shape up next year

With the pending departure of Marcelo, the new backline at Madrid will almost certainly have Antonio Rüdiger who has a market value of $38.5 million and is playing exceptionally well at Chelsea. Rüdiger has increased his value with stellar play in the Champions League and Premier League for the last two seasons.

Other talents Real Madrid do not need to pay transfer fees for are Daniel Carvajal, who has been at Madrid since 2013 and has over 200 games with a market value of $19.8 million.

David Alaba who came on a free transfer this season from German giants Bayern Munich has made 30 appearances in LaLiga with 2 goals and 3 assists. Alaba is worth $60.5 million on the transfer market and has been one of the better signings for Madrid this year.

Then there is Brazilian Éder Militão who was bought from Porto in 2019 at a $55 million transfer fee. Militão has played 31 games with 1 goal this season in LaLiga and is the last defender that Madrid has made a major investment on from their potential starting 4 next season.

In total with the current crop of players in defense Real Madrid stand to “save” an estimated $119 million on their backline next year if the market goes their way, while their attack seems to be getting major upgrades.