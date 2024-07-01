Jude Bellingham made a gesture to the crowd during England’s win over Slovakia. UEFA are investigating the incident and could sanction the player.

UEFA has initiated an investigation into Jude Bellingham, the standout England player, following a potentially offensive gesture during their European Championship victory over Slovakia.



During the match, Bellingham appeared to make a hand gesture towards his groin area after scoring a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer, ultimately securing England’s 2-1 victory in extra time on Sunday. His acrobatic overhead kick with just over a minute remaining spared England the embarrassment of an early knockout from the tournament.



Should UEFA decide to charge Bellingham in a disciplinary proceeding, he could face suspension for England’s upcoming quarterfinal clash against Switzerland on Saturday. However, precedent suggests that the talented midfielder, who plies his trade with Real Madrid and England, might likely receive only a monetary penalty if found guilty.



Jude Bellingham could be suspended



“Further information on this matter will be provided in due course,” UEFA stated in an official communication regarding the ongoing investigation.



Following the match, Bellingham took to social media to clarify the incident, dismissing claims that his gesture was directed at the Slovakia bench. “It was a gesture meant as an inside joke with some close friends who were present at the game,” he explained on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. He further expressed his respect for Slovakia’s performance during the intense encounter.