Real Madrid have been relatively quiet in the last transfer markets but that could change next summer. According to reports, they are interested in a Canadian youngster, something that could mark the end of Eden Hazard's stint in Spain.

Unlike Barcelona, who have splashed the cash over the last decade only to find themselves in huge debt a few years later, Real Madrid have remained quite calm at the time of making signings. But they did spent a lot for Eden Hazard a few seasons ago, yet he never looked like the superstar he once was at Chelsea.

Last summer, Los Blancos were notably quiet as they have only signed David Alaba, who arrived for nothing after his deal with Bayern expired, and Eduardo Camavinga, the former Rennes sensation who cost them €31m.

Meanwhile, they bagged €40m from Manchester United for Raphael Varane and €35m from Arsenal for Martin Odegaard. But things would be different at the end of the season, with Carlo Ancelotti reportedly interested in a Canadian prospect who has already caught the eye of the Premier League.

Report: Real Madrid, Premier League sides interested in Canadian young star

According to Marca, Real Madrid are seriously interested in Lille striker Jonathan David, who is enjoying a wonderful moment in the Ligue 1 and looks ready for a new challenge in Europe.

The Canada international, 21, is the French league top goalscorer having been on target 12 times so far, way more than PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, for instance.

David's stats with the Canucks are also impressive, as he boasts 18 goals in 24 senior appearances. Lille paid €27m for him in 2020 and, although his contract runs until 2025, his agent said this will be his last season at the French club.

This situation could have an impact on Hazard, given that things haven't exactly gone according to plan since he joined Madrid. His former club Lille would welcome the Belgian star with open arms though, so it remains to be seen whether the interest in Jonathan David ultimately has an effect on Hazard's future.