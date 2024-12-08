Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe sends message to PSG about his Champions League ambitions

Kylian Mbappe gave his first in-length interview since joining Real Madrid this summer, and the French star opened up about his relationship with his former club Paris Saint-Germain, even sending a message about his ambitions. Including his strong desire to win the Champions League, something he didn’t manage to do while in Paris.

“I know very well in what state of mind the players are in,” he told Clique TV, claiming the club has an “obsession” for the Champions League. “I have always had [it], too. For now I hope they don’t win it, because I want to win it myself. In the future I hope they win because people have suffered a lot. But not now, because I have to earn it. I wrote my history in Paris. I broke records, I won titles. Now I’m at the best club in the world.”

He also admitted that PSG “is a super intense place” and spent “seven extraordinary years” in the club. “Maybe the mistake I made was to mix everything up. I had conflicts with people, I defended my rights as a player, but I didn’t represent the club, I never mixed anything with the players, with the people from the youth academy and the staff,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued, “The fans could have been more vocal. They say Kylian doesn’t care. They thought it was a hobby for me, before I went to Madrid. I still watch PSG games, I know how difficult it is to talk about PSG. I’ve always maintained a link with the club, you don’t just cut it off like that.”

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates a goal against Girona (IMAGO / CordonPress)

Advertisement

Mbappe also explained that he had always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid. “I don’t know when or how, but I knew I was going to play here,” he said. “I am very happy. I am starting a new stage in my life. It’s my first experience abroad. I am discovering a wonderful country, with welcoming people. It’s a great country,” he added.

Advertisement

see also Neymar to face former PSG teammate Mbappe at FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Mbappe’s conflicting start at Real Madrid

Mbappé’s highly anticipated move to Real Madrid in 2024 has not gotten off to the smoothest start. While he has shown flashes of brilliance, his overall performance has been somewhat underwhelming, and he has faced criticism for his inconsistent form.

Mbappé had two penalty kicks saved in losses at Liverpool for Champions League and Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, both Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti defended the star. “He is aware of what is going on. His post after the Athletic game is one of a player who knows how he is playing and that he can play better,” Ancelotti said ahead of Madrid’s visit to Girona, in which Mbappe scored.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale reveals his pick for the best coach he's ever had

“There are players who are unaware they are not playing up to their potential, but he is aware that he can do more, and he is going to do all he can to improve as soon as possible,” the head coach added.

Despite the early struggles, Mbappé remains one of the most talented players in the world, and many believe that he will eventually find his rhythm and become a key player for Los Blancos.