Real Madrid star Vinicius gets astonishing offer from Saudi Arabia: Will he make more than Cristiano Ronaldo?

Vinicius Junior is at the center of a sensational offer from Al Ahli that could make history in the world of sports. Apparently, the Saudi club would be willing to pay Real Madrid’s clause of €1 billion. Should Vinicius accept, he could earn significantly more than Cristiano Ronaldo, whose current deal with Al Nassr is valued at €200 million per year.

The Saudi Arabian government’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is sparing no expense in its pursuit of the Brazilian forward. According to Daily Mail he offer includes a salary 13 times higher than what Vinicius currently earns at Real Madrid, along with a post–career job, the freedom to return to European football before turning 30, and a role as an ambassador for the 2034 World Cup and the Saudi Pro League.

At just 24 years old, Vinicius and his team are carefully weighing the pros and cons of leaving Real Madrid for such a lucrative deal. Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have made it clear that the only way Vinicius would leave is for a €1 billion buyout.

Will Vinicius make more than Cristiano Ronaldo?

No contract in sports history has reached the total value being proposed to Vinicius. His potential annual earnings would surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s €200 million per year at Al Nassr. However, Ronaldo’s contract runs through 2026, whereas Vinicius would be committing to a deal lasting until 2029.

Cristiano Ronaldo greets the crowd during the official unveiling at Al Nassr. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Last year, Vinicius extended his contract with Real Madrid through June 2027, with his salary set to increase progressively. By 2024, he is projected to earn €13 million, with the total value of the final three years of his contract amounting to €45 million.

In stark contrast, should Vinicius accept the Saudi offer, he would pocket a jaw-dropping €328.5 million annual salary, with the total value of the proposed contract surpassing €1 billion, including salaries, bonuses, and other incentives.

Vinicius Junior now faces a monumental decision that could alter the course of his career—and his legacy. Accepting the offer from Al Ahli would not only make him the highest-paid athlete in the world but would also set a new benchmark in the sports industry.