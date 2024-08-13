Endrick‘s arrival at Real Madrid was one of the most talked-about moves in this European transfer window. That’s why every statement from the forward makes headlines, and his Brazilian national team teammates didn’t let him off the hook for choosing Jude Bellingham over Neymar Jr.

One of Real Madrid‘s new stars this season is drawing attention for his talent at such a young age. This is why one of the world’s most important clubs had their eyes on the forward as he was just starting his career with Palmeiras in Brazil.

With his arrival, not only is a high level of football performance expected from him, alongside other stars like Kylian Mbappe, but his exposure is so high that every statement or interview can lead to significant repercussions.

Such is the case where, in one of his recent interviews, Endrick prioritized a Real Madrid teammate over one of the Brazilian football icons of recent years.

Endrick of Brazil ooks on during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Costa Rica at SoFi Stadium on June 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

In a recent interview with Delantero09, the 18-year-old forward surprised everyone with his response when asked whether he preferred Englishman Jude Bellingham or his compatriot Neymar Jr. Endrick was decisive, choosing his Real Madrid teammate over the recent star of the Brazilian national team.

The reaction from his national team teammates

Following the interview and Endrick’s surprising choice of Bellingham over Neymar, several of his teammates reacted with surprise to the decision.

Those who were most surprised and even joked about what they heard were none other than Raphinha and Thiago Silva, two key players for the Canarinha.

Raphinha and Thiago Silva reacts to Endricks answer

His other idol, Bobby Charlton

Endrick’s curious responses about his top idols and his preference for one player over another had an impact on several figures with a past in the Brazilian national team. One of them was Jorge Ferreira Neto, who criticized the young forward for naming Bobby Charlton as one of his football idols, and for choosing Bellingham over Neymar.

On the show Os Donos da Bola, the former Corinthians player was very harsh with the Real Madrid star: “Endrick knows nothing about football. How can he compare Bellingham to Neymar? And I must say, I’m not a fan of Neymar, but my kids adore him. Who has been the better player, Bellingham or Neymar? It’s ridiculous. Neymar is far superior.”

Finally, Neto made his concluding remarks about Bobby Charlton: “Then he tries to be funny, bringing up Bobby Charlton. You probably don’t even know who Bobby Charlton is; you think it’s a brand of cigarettes. Trying to be popular? He’s just a simple player.”