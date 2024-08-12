Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr is looking to sign a Real Madrid star who, for now, has no intentions of moving.

The Saudi Arabian League has made a strong impact in recent years, and with big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, it has caught the attention of fans worldwide. To continue its growth, Al Nassr will aim for a major coup by trying to sign a Real Madrid star.

With CR7’s arrival in Saudi Arabia, the exodus of top footballers to Asia has become more frequent, making the Saudi Pro League an increasingly attractive destination. It’s not just about the financial incentives but also the footballing appeal.

In addition to the Portuguese forward, the league has recently signed globally renowned figures such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, and Neymar Jr., among others.

Despite the significant impact of these arrivals, Arabia plans to continue investing heavily in new stars, aiming to shake up the market by signing one of the world’s top players today.

Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad looks on prior to the AFC Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Al Ittihad and Navbahor at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on February 22, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The player in question is a huge talent La Liga, specifically one of Real Madrid’s current stars. His move to Al Nassr is intended to be the new face of the Arab league, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from professional football on the horizon.

Al Nassr will look to bring a new star to their squad

Aiming to make a splash in the global transfer market, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr has begun to slowly initiate discussions and inquire about the contract situation of a Real Madrid player.

According to The Athletic, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) delegation has started talks with representatives of none other than Vinícius Júnior, one of the key figures in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

While Vinícius Júnior’s move to Al Nassr may not happen in the short term, the Arab team will aim to sign the Brazilian forward at some point.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between CA Osasuna and Real Madrid CF at Estadio El Sadar on March 16, 2024 in Pamplona, Spain.

The situation of Vinicius Júnior at Real Madrid

The current Real Madrid star is under contract until 2027 and also has a staggering release clause of €1 billion.

While it is well known that financial considerations are often not a problem for Arab clubs, the Brazilian forward has made it clear that his intention is to continue wearing the Madrid colors, with the aim of increasing his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

This is why a short-term departure from Spanish football seems like a pipe dream, although Al Nassr’s executives will still make every effort to bring the Brazilian star into their ranks.

Upcoming fixtures for Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will kick off their season with a showdown against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final. The match between the Merengues and the Nerazzurri is set for Wednesday, August 14.

On the other hand, their official La Liga debut will be this Sunday, August 18, as they travel to the islands to face the always tough Mallorca.