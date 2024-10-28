Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior breaks silence on 2024 Ballon d'Or snub

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. has finally spoken out on social media following his snub at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony concluded with Manchester City’s Spanish midfielder Rodri taking home the prestigious award—a decision that sparked immediate controversy among fans and pundits, many of whom believed Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. was more deserving.

Following the ceremony, Vinicius took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts. The Brazilian, clearly frustrated with the outcome, wrote, “I’ll do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready,” signaling his determination to keep pushing for recognition in the future.

*Developing story