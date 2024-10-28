Trending topics:
soccer

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior breaks silence on 2024 Ballon d'Or snub

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. has finally spoken out on social media following his snub at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Borussia Dortmund
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Borussia Dortmund

By Gianni Taina

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony concluded with Manchester City’s Spanish midfielder Rodri taking home the prestigious award—a decision that sparked immediate controversy among fans and pundits, many of whom believed Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. was more deserving.

Following the ceremony, Vinicius took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts. The Brazilian, clearly frustrated with the outcome, wrote, “I’ll do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready,” signaling his determination to keep pushing for recognition in the future.

Advertisement

*Developing story

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

